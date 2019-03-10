WWE Fastlane 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Fastlane 2019 airs this Sunday, March 10, live on WWE Network. The card features a series of matches with Mania implications, including a WWE Championship match featuring a guy who got subbed-in at the last minute, a Raw Women’s Championship number one contender match featuring two Smackdown women, and more.

Make sure you’re here on Sunday for our complete coverage, including an open discussion thread, news, results, jokes … you know the drill. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Fastlane Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens 2. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – if Becky wins, she’s added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 3. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose 4. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz 5. The Shield vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin 6. Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable 7. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Boss-n-Hug Connection (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina 8. Kickoff Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade 9. Kickoff Match: New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

In addition to our new up/downvote system, make sure to reply to your favorite comments of the night with a +1. If you reply with a +1 and upvote it, it’ll make it even easier to find the best comments, and I won’t accidentally skip so many really good ones while I’m trying to navigate a thousand of them. Enjoy the show!