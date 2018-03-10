The Early Betting Odds For WWE Fastlane Say There’s A Match That’s Too Close To Call

03.10.18

Sunday’s WWE Fastlane will be the final premier event before WrestleMania, and it could get wild.

WWE yet again faces the thought of taking the WWE Championship off AJ Styles, when he shows down with John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a 6-pack Challenge main event.

For the Smackdown Live brand, Charlotte will also defend her Women’s title against Ruby Riott, while Randy Orton will battle Bobby Roode for the United States title and The Usos will throw their 150-plus day reign as tag team champions on the line against the New Day.

According to Paddy Power‘s betting odds (H/T Bet Wrestling), the only titles where there’s any question about whether a title will change hands lands in the U.S. championship match and the tag team title battle.

The Usos are favorites (-175) against The New Day (+125). Jey and Jimmy Uso traded the belts with Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods four times since March of 2017 (and are in fact the only two teams to hold the Smackdown tag titles since before last year’s WrestleMania), and their latest showdown should be another chapter in their excellent long-term rivalry.

Roode and Orton’s bout for the U.S. title has betting odds at a dead draw (-120). There are so many different directions this could go, including some Jinder Mahal shenanigans.

Charlotte is an overwhelming favorite to retain the Women’s title (-1000) over Riott (+500). Styles is a -800 favorite to retain the WWE Championship with Cena the next closest at +750.

As for the rest of the card, Shinsuke Nakamura is a -800 favorite against Rusev (+450) ahead of his WrestleMania main event appearance and Becky Lynch/Naomi are the slight -150 favorites against Natalya/Carmella (+110).

Check out UPROXX’s analysis and staff picks here.

