WWE Is Fining Lars Sullivan $100,000 For His Past Remarks

WWE

Last week, when everyone was talking about Lars Sullivan and his history of bigoted and hateful online posts, we were all kind of wondering if he’d lose his job. Whether it’s fair or not to get fired for things you said before you got the job (however terrible they were), we all know WWE’s biggest concern is public perception and keeping their sponsors happy. So when key sponsor Mars Wrigley (the company behind Snickers) released a statement, it really seemed like Sullivan might be doomed. Now the news of what consequence Lars is facing has come out, and it’s a pretty weird middle ground.