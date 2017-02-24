Finn Bálor Should Be Cleared To Return To Action In Mere Weeks

#WrestleMania 33 #Wrestlemania #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.24.17 6 Comments

WWE Network

For pretty much a solid year now, Finn Bálor has been the Poochie of WWE. After months of “is he going to make his main roster debut?” speculation, the Demon King finally popped up in time to make a major splash, beat Roman Reigns, win the first Universal Championship and get injured in the process. And since August, all the speculation has shifted to when he’ll be coming back.
On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Bálor would make his grand return to the WWE main roster (on Raw, of course) before WrestleMania. Bálor popping up in a dark segment at the NXT tapings on Wednesday made some fans nervous, but Meltzer put everyone at ease with his inside info on the Demon King.

“He’s not going back to NXT. He’s going to be on the Raw brand. He is supposed to start back in two weeks, maybe [sooner]. He’s on his way back. He’s always been scheduled for WrestleMania … I don’t know what role, though. But they’ll do something [with him at WrestleMania].”

So there you have it, everyone: ancient Irish demon within two weeks, or your ancient Irish pizza is free. (Please do not eat the ancient Irish pizza. It has been cursed by a demon.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#WrestleMania 33#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSFINN BALORWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP