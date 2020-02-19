WWE Is Bringing Back Several Former Superstars For WrestleMania Week

In the past couple of days we’ve started seeing reports of former WWE Superstars who WWE is bringing in for the week. Some of them may just be around for Axxess, but there’s always the possibility, especially with WWE locking them in this early, that they’ll be involved with the Hall of Fame or some WrestleMania angle.

As WrestleMania 36 gets closer, we start to get an idea of not just what matches will make up the big show, but what the whole week will look like, from the Hall of Fame on Thursday to Raw the next Monday, plus the Axxess events where fans get to interact with WWE superstars, plus there are usually some matches taped for NXT UK or other non-live Network Events.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has booked Cameron, Brodus Clay, JBL, Hornswoggle, Santino Marella, and Darren Young.

We already knew that Cameron would be in town, because she’s returning to the ring at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, but it sounds like she’s doing something for WWE as well. She and Naomi used to be the Funkadactyls and dance Brodus Clay to the ring, so maybe if Naomi’s getting a Mania match against Bayley, Cameron and Brodus will be part of her entrance? It’s also worth nothing that Clay, aka Tyrus, currently works for Fox News, sister network to Smackdown’s current home.

JBL is rumored for the Hall of Fame, so that would make some sense. Hornswoggle and Santino Marella are both standbys for comedy spots in big matches, as you know if you’ve watched the last two Women’s Royal Rumbles. They might be appearing in the Andre. D

arren Young was the first out gay wrestler in WWE, and wasn’t exceptionally well treated, so hopefully whatever they’re bringing him in for, they’re making it worth his time.