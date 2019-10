Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for the debut of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox. The show featured an appearance from The Rock, a WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar, a career vs. career ladder match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results: