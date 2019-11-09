WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 11/8/19

Tonight, on a definitely live edition of the With Spandex WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

In the wake of last week’s NXT take over, SmackDown Superstars are out to make a statement as Roman Reigns battles King Corbin, Tyson Fury makes a blue brand appearance and The New Day gets a title opportunity against The Revival. (via WWE.com)

In lieu of a five-point preview, we’ll just point out that tonight’s Smackdown from Manchester, England, has already been taped, so if you’d like to just fast forward and find out what happened, you can do that here. You can also read about the Raw they taped immediately afterward. It’s … frightening. Are these the Halloween shows?