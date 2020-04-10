WWE Friday Night Smackdown: The Braun Strowman Era Begins

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
The Monster Among Men earned a career-changing win at WrestleMania and heads to Smackdown to usher in his new reign as Universal Champion.
Braun Strowman fought off not one, not two, not three, but four vicious spears before delivering four consecutive Running Powerslams and conquering WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at The Show of Shows for the title.
What will the future hold for Strowman now that he carries the crown of Universal Champion? Will a new challenger step up and run the risk of getting THOSE hands?
Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the champ reset the Smackdown landscape. (via WWE.com)
All that’s announced for the show so far is “what will the future hold for Braun Strowman,” and a Women’s Tag Team Championship rematch between Bliss Cross Applesauce and the Kabuki Warriors. Maybe they’ll have set up a pirate ship in the Performance Center by now.
