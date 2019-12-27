WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread (12/27/19)

Tonight, on the final With Spandex WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread of the year:

On the Dec. 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin will determine who will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

All three Superstars have a unique reason to challenge the monstrous titleholder. For Bryan, a potential showdown would be about retribution after he was dragged to the depths of hell by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt several weeks ago. For Miz, losing at WWE TLC left The A-Lister with an unresolved thirst to get even after his family was targeted by Wyatt. For King Corbin, it’s a simple case of what he feels he deserves after he defeated Roman Reigns in a TLC Match at the final pay-per-view of 2019.

Now that the match is set, who will emerge victorious for an opportunity at the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble? Find out at 8/7 C on Friday Night SmackDown. (via WWE.com)