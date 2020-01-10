WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 1/10/20

A trio of notable returns on the year’s first episode set the stage for a wild SmackDown as The Usos get back into the ring against King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler, and John Morrison joins “Miz TV” to expand on last week’s appearance. Lacey Evans also faces Sasha Banks as the rivalry heats up. (via WWE.com )

Last week’s show featured the returns of John Morrison, the Usos, and Sheamus all on the same episode, so unless they’re bringing back Charlie Haas, the Shining Stars, and Fit Finlay tonight, it should be business as usual. The Usos are back in action, the Evans vs. Banks rivalry “heats up” despite Banks taking a loss last week, and John Morrison’s showing up as a guest on Miz TV. How many tweets will I make about hoping Ricochet interrupts him? Too many! Miss you, Lucha Underground!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!