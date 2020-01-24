WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread (1/24/20)

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns and The Usos will look to humble their regal rivals King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the ring ahead of Royal Rumble.

Last week’s Smackdown ended with an emphatic message from Reigns as The Big Dog gloriously speared Roode through a table and then The Usos’ dueling dives sent Ziggler breaking through the announce table. Reigns’ win over Roode allowed him to designate his Royal Rumble showdown with Corbin as a Falls Count Anywhere Match that promises to provide a brutal tour of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

See who comes out on top in the Six-Man Tag Team Match at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on Smackdown!