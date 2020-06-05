WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Women’s Tag Title Match

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles took very different paths to the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals, but they are the last two competitors remaining in what was an extremely impressive field.
Bryan chose to earn his spot in the championship round by defeating Sheamus in a grueling semifinal matchup. The Phenomenal One embraced the “work smarter, not harder” mantra by accepting a bye into the title match.
Will the two decorated competitors stay civil, or will the allure of championship gold set the stage for a more brutal title showdown? (via WWE.com)
Tonight’s card is about as stacked as Smackdown gets with Bayley and Sasha Banks versus Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles having a face to face confrontation, Jeff Hardy explaining why he opened last week’s show with a weird car accident, and more.
As always, give a thumbs up to any comments from tonight's open thread you enjoy and we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report.