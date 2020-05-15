WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: IC Title Tournament

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Ready to see the new Mr. Money in the Bank? OOOOOOOHHHHHH YEAAAAAAAAAH!

Fresh off the memorable win at WWE Headquarters, Otis will usher in his run with the contract by sitting down with The Miz. The Workin’ Man Superstar was in the right place at the right time during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as he caught the tumbling prize after hammin’, slammin’ and food fightin’ his way to the roof.

In a special edition of “Miz TV,” will Otis reveal his plans now that he has the contract?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX and grab your favorite ham to catch the latest from Otis.(via WWE.com)