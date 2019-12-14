WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 12/13/19

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for December 13, 2019. The show included a Dana Brooke match, a confrontation between Baron Corbin and Kofi Kingston, and the destruction of a Christmas ham. Make sure to come back tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:



– The show opened Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin talking about what they did to Roman Reigns last week and hyping up Corbin’s 2019 and TLC match on Sunday. The New Day interrupted the speech and Corbin mocked Kofi Kingston for his loss of the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. Kingston defended Reigns and himself, Corbin continued to insult the tag team champion, and Kingston slapped him. Corbin told him that he would regret that.

– Fire and Desire ambushed Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss during a backstage interview before their tag team match

1. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose when Cross pinned Deville.

– Sami Zayn came across Heavy Machinery backstage, who said they had a Secret Santa gift for him. Zayn unwrapped the gift and it was revealed to be a Christmas ham. Zayn said this was the worst gift he had ever received and an insult to him as a vegan. Otis apologized, but Zayn did not accept his apology and mocked Otis instead. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro showed up and Zayn said they would beat Heavy Machinery in their match later. Cesaro then threw the ham on the ground, making Otis angry.

2. The Revival defeated Shorty G and Mustafa Ali. After Ali went for a move off the top turnbuckle, the Revival caught him in a Shatter Machine and pinned him to win the match.

– Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin was announced for later in the show.

– In a backstage interview, Bayley cut a promo on Lacey Evans and the fans. The interview was interrupted by Elias playing guitar for Dana Brooke. Elias told Bayley he got her in the Secret Santa and wrote her a song. The song was about how Santa tried to give Elias a threesome with Bayley and Sasha Banks, but he turned it down because Bayley’s new haircut makes her “look just like a dude.” Bayley called out Brooke for laughing at this and challenged her to a match.

3. Bayley defeated Dana Brooke.

– A vignette played about Sheamus’s impending return to Smackdown.

– A recap video played of what happened between The Miz and Bray Wyatt last week.

– Renee Young interviewed The Miz in his home in Los Angeles. He said he still doesn’t know where Daniel Bryan is and talked about their relationship. He also talked about how he had to take the TLC match with Wyatt to protect his family. Maryse interrupted the interview to show Miz a video of their daughter Monroe playing with the Firefly Funhouse puppets in her crib, which was interrupted by footage of Wyatt. Miz and Maryse ran upstairs to find their daughter with a doll with a Fiend-like face in her crib. The Miz told the camera crew that the interview was over.