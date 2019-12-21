WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 12/20/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for December 20, 2019. The show featured the traditional Smackdown tag team main event, as well as Bayley taking on Dana Brooke, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Daniel Bryan with an explanation for where he went after Bray Wyatt ripped out his hair and beard: he doesn’t know. He likes the way he looks, though, because it reminds him of the person he was before the Daniel Bryan “brand.” Bryan was interrupted by the Miz, and again by King Corbin, both wanting Wyatt’s Universal Championship. Dolph Ziggler attacked from behind to set up a tag team main event.

– Mandy Rose gave Otis a ham and a kiss on the cheek for Christmas.

1. Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival with the Compactor. After the match, The Revival complained about being put into comedy matches and said they wanted real tag team matches. Elias showed up and sang a song to insult them for liking wrestling. Also, Mandy Rose hugged Otis and was disgusted by how sweaty he was.

2. Carmella defeated Sonya Deville by submission with the Code of Silence.

3. The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Kofi Kingston countered the Neutralizer and pinned Cesaro with a roll-up. After the match, the heels attacked until Braun Strowman made the save.

4. Bayley defeated Dana Brooke. After the match, Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked Dana until Lacey Evans made the save. Evans challenged Banks to a match.

5. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks ended in a double count-out. Banks taunted Evans’ daughter in the front row, and Evans angrily attacked her for it.

6. The Miz and Daniel Bryan defeated King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Miz defeated Corbin by submission with the figure-four.