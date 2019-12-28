WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 12/27/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for December 27, 2019. The show a main event to determine who’ll face Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, as well as Dolph Ziggler stomping on a cake, a Lacey Evans on A Moment Of Bliss, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– The show opened with Elias performing a song about the night’s matches that made fun of Bayley, Shane McMahon, Bobby Lashley, and Lana.

– The show was supposed to start with the advertised Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Corbin match to name a new number one contender to the Universal Championship, but Corbin turned it into a promo running down Roman Reigns. Reigns showed up and hit a Superman punch on him, sending him fleeing.

1. The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn. Kofi Kingston hit Nakamura with a pancake platter, and Strowman powerslammed Nakamura to win the match. After the match, New Day and Braun danced.

– Otis gave Mandy Rose a fruitcake and apologized to her for sweating on her last week. Later in the episode, Dolph Ziggler found the cake and stomped on it. Afterward, Otis found the destroyed cake and was sad about it.

2. Carmella defeated Mandy Rose with a superkick.

3. Number One Contender Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz was a No Contest. The triple threat became a one-on-one match after King Corbin refused to compete, but Corbin’s security guys attacked Miz and Bryan to get the match thrown out. The actual triple threat match will happen later.

– Lacey Evans was interviewed on A Moment Of Bliss, and said she’d do anything if someone tried to get between her and her daughter. Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked, leading to a tag team match.

4. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. Banks defeated Brooke with the Bank Statement.

5. Number One Contender Triple Threat: Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz and King Corbin. Bryan tapped out The Miz with the Yes Lock. After the match, Bray Wyatt popped up on the big screen and asked Bryan if he’d let The Fiend in. Bryan responded with “yes” chants.