WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 12/6/19

The show featured a Four-Way Elimination Match for the Number One Contendership to the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, and a dog food spot in the main event.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

— The Miz enters for Miz TV. He says his guest was supposed to be Daniel Bryan, but Bryan has been missing since he got pulled under the ring by the Fiend last week. He says he’s going to find Daniel Bryan, but he’s interrupted by Firefly Fun House on the titantron. Bray Wyatt says nobody wants to find Daniel Bryan, because he’s still with the Fiend. Bray says he no longer expects to see Bryan at TLC. Bray says the word of the day is family, and shows a framed photo of Miz, Maryse, and their two kids, prompting Miz to storm out of the ring and towards the back.



1. Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) defeated Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville). After Mandy ripped off Alexa’s fake eyelashes during the match, Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss for the pin.

— Drake Maverick approached Dana Brooke in catering to ask why she’s going out with Dave Bautista instead of him. Elias interrupted and sang a song about how Dave’s a millionaire and Drake’s a loser. At the the end of the song, he claimed to have slept with Drake’s wife. After Maverick stomped off, Elias admitted to Dana that he doesn’t really sleep with Maverick’s wife.

— Back from commercial and Drake Maverick’s in the ring, talking about how everybody thinks his life is a joke. He calls out Elias, saying that he wants a fight, not a match. Elias comes out, accompanied by Dana Brooke. He palms Maverick’s forehead, so Maverick’s arms don’t reach him. Then Elias spanks Drake over his knee, like he’s a kid, and all three brawl for a minute. The segment ends with Dana pinning Maverick under the heel of her boot.

— The Miz finds a dark room backstage, which features the same framed picture of his family from before, except now Bray Wyatt is photoshopped in his place. Bray attacks him from behind, and leaves him on the floor with the photo on his stomach. This is still sweater-wearing Bray, not the Fiend.

— Back from commercial and a ref is helping Miz up in that room backstage. Miz just wants to know where Bray went.

— The New Day came out to sit in on commentary, and Michael Cole and Corey Graves made a big deal about their new podcast’s success.