WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 2/7/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for February 7, 2020. The show featured the return of Bill Goldberg, the returns of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse and John Morrison and The Miz’s Dirt Sheet, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– John Morrison and The Miz hosted The Dirt Sheet, featuring a trailer for Once Upon A Time … On The Dirt Sheet. You can watch that below. They were interrupted by The New Day. Miz and Morrison said they’d dominated everyone including New Day, which brought out The Usos. Dolph Ziggler’s music distracted The Usos, allowing Miz and Morrison to sneak attack New Day. The Usos made the save as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came to the ring.

1. The Usos defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with a top rope splash on Roode.

– A replay of King Corbin getting covered in dog food on last week’s show aired. An angry Corbin stormed into the production truck to yell at everyone and assaulted one of the producers, throwing him down steps.

2. Elias defeated Cesaro. Elias tried to play a song about Cesaro, but was interrupted by Cesaro and Sami Zayn. Elias won the match with a top rope elbow drop.

– King Corbin came to the ring complaining about his unfair treatment, Roman Reigns not being able to win without the Usos, and wanting another match with Reigns. Corbin picked on a fan until Reigns showed up and beat him up. Corbin fled, and Reigns said he’d give Corbin another match at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, this time inside of a steel cage.

– Bill Goldberg made an appearance via satellite and challenged The Fiend to a Universal Championship match at Super Showdown on February 27. Bray Wyatt interrupted with “Firefly Funhouse News,” and said that word on the street is that The Fiend accepts. You can watch that segment here.

– Heath Slater talked to Daniel Bryan backstage about how badly the Fiend beat him at Royal Rumble. Brayn challenged Slater to a match.

3. Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater Bryan completely squashed Slater and won by submission with the Yes Lock.

– Braun Strowman talked about how winning the Intercontinental Championship is the biggest accomplishment of his career. He was interrupted by Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then The Revival, who attacked him. Braun beat up Nakamura and The Revival by himself and chased Zayn around the ring, before being stopped by a Kinshasa from Nakamura.