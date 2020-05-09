WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 5/8/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for May 8, 2020. This week’s show featured a six-man tag team main event, a women’s division tag team match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:
1. Sonya Deville defeated Mandy Rose when Deville countered a running knee into a roll-up.
2. The Miz and John Morrison defeated Lucha House Party, Forgotten Sons, and Smackdown Tag Team Champions New Day. Miz pinned Lince Dorado after a Skull-crushing Finale.
– Renee Young interviewed Jeff Hardy in the ring. Sheamus interrupted and tried to enter the ring to attack, but Hardy took him out with a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb.
– Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman had a “face to face confrontation” ahead of their Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank. They exchanged words and Bray handed Braun a black sheep mask, but nothing really happened.
3. Tamina and Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley when Tamina pinned Bayley following a Samoan drop.
4. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro defeated Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and Otis. Corbin pinned Gulak after a Deep Six. After the match everyone brawled, with Corbin ultimately climbing up the ladder and pulling down a “symbolic” Money in the Bank briefcase to pose with it.