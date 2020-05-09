WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 5/8/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for May 8, 2020. This week’s show featured a six-man tag team main event, a women’s division tag team match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

1. Sonya Deville defeated Mandy Rose when Deville countered a running knee into a roll-up.

2. The Miz and John Morrison defeated Lucha House Party, Forgotten Sons, and Smackdown Tag Team Champions New Day. Miz pinned Lince Dorado after a Skull-crushing Finale.

– Renee Young interviewed Jeff Hardy in the ring. Sheamus interrupted and tried to enter the ring to attack, but Hardy took him out with a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb.

– Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman had a “face to face confrontation” ahead of their Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank. They exchanged words and Bray handed Braun a black sheep mask, but nothing really happened.

3. Tamina and Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley when Tamina pinned Bayley following a Samoan drop.

4. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro defeated Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and Otis. Corbin pinned Gulak after a Deep Six. After the match everyone brawled, with Corbin ultimately climbing up the ladder and pulling down a “symbolic” Money in the Bank briefcase to pose with it.