WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 1/10/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for January 10, 2020. The show featured John Morrison guesting on Miz TV, The Usos returning to the ring, Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– The show opened with John Morrison on Miz TV. Miz apologized to the audience for what he did to Kofi Kingston last week, and Morrison chastised them for turning their backs on Miz after one bad night. New Day interrupted, with Kofi saying that Miz does, in fact, suck. This set up Kingston vs. Miz with Morrison and Big E at ringside.

1. The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston. Miz picked a fight with Big E, allowing John Morrison to sneak attack him and take him out. Kingston was distracted by this, so Miz hit a Skull-crushing Finale on him to win the match.

– Bray Wyatt cut a Firefly Funhouse promo about how The Fiend is going to hurt Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble.

– Elias sung a song about how he’s going to win the Royal Rumble, as well as Erick Rowan’s pet, a Lana and Bobby Lashley sex tape, and Brock Lesnar.

– Mandy Rose gave Otis an “I’m sorry” cake as an apology for what Dolph Ziggler did to his mom’s fruitcake.

2. Mandy Rose defeated Alexa Bliss. Heavy Machinery wandered out to the ring to their music so Otis could eat cake on the ramp and stare. This caused a distraction, allowing Rose to roll up Bliss to win the match.

– Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans didn’t happen. Evans was in the ring, but Banks never showed up. Bayley appeared on the TitanTron to say Sasha was “AWOL” and went to Los Angeles instead. Evans pandered to the local crowd, who chanted “USA.” Evans then went backstage and brawled with Bayley until Bayley ran away.

– A Daniel Bryan interview was interrupted by Ramblin’ Rabbit, who tried to tell Bryan the secret to defeating The Fiend. Bray stopped the puppet before he could reveal this secret, however, and later in the show Ramblin’ Rabbit’s murdered corpse was delivered to Bryan in a box.