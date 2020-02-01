WWE Friday Night Smackdown ‘Super Smackdown’ Results 1/31/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for January 31, 2020. The ‘Super Smackdown’ edition of the show featured a “loser eats dog food” match, an Intercontinental Championship match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– The show opened with a promo establishing a “loser eats dog food” stipulation for the six-man tag team main event between Roman Reigns and the Usos, and King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

1. Number One Contender Match: John Morrison and The Miz defeated Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and The Revival. Morrison pinned Scott Dawson with Starship Pain to win the match, and earn a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at the next Saudi Arabia show on February 27.

– Otis asked Mandy Rose for a date next Friday. She said she already has plans, but would go out with him the following Friday, which is Valentine’s Day.

2. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Bliss pinned Rose with Twisted Bliss.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c). Sami Zayn exposed the turnbuckle, but Braun threw Nakamura into it and powerslammed him to win the Intercontinental Championship.

– A backstage interview with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura was interrupted by Elias’ guitar in the ring. Zayn sent Cesaro to the ring to handle the situation, but Elias knocked him out of the ring.