WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 6/12/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for June 12, 2020. This week’s show featured Jeff Hardy losing his patience with Sheamus, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles fighting for the Intercontinental Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

— The show started with the contract signing between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by a doctor and a bunch of security guards carrying a black privacy screen. Jeff Hardy came out by himself. Sheamus insisted that Hardy take a urine test to prove he’s not on drugs. Hardy spoke emotionally about struggling with his addiction, and agreed to the test. With the doctor supervising, Jeff went behind the screen and filled a cup with urine. Sheamus continued to belittle Hardy while the doctor took a sample for the test, and then Jeff threw the cup of urine in Sheamus’s face.

— After a commercial, Sheamus was seen washing his face, when the doctor came in and told him that Jeff Hardy passed the test.

— Big E and Kofi kneeled in the ring with their fists raised before their match.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated the New Day. Shinsuke countered Kofi’s frog splash and rolled him up for the pin.

— Backstage, Otis was blindfolded so that Tucky could test his other senses in advance of their six-man tag match later tonight with Braun Strowman against Miz, Morrison, and Dolph Ziggler. Mandy Rose brought Otis his Money in the Bank briefcase and wished him good luck.

2. Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan to become Intercontinental Champion. After a long and intense match, AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm to pin Bryan.

— After the match, Renee Young asked AJ about winning the IC Title for the first time. AJ reasserted that he’s phenomenal.

— Braun Strowman said that Miz and Morrison will Get These Hands tonight, but he’ll also go after Otis and Tucker if they try anything funny involving the MITB Briefcase.

— The ring and arena were filled with balloons for a Women’s Tag Team Championship celebration. Bayley and Sasha entered and took a selfie in front of Michael Cole without including him in the picture. They got in the ring and talked about how great they are and what a good friendship they have. Bayley was about to read a poem she wrote for Sasha, when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupted. As soon as they got in the ring, the IIconics appeared on the screen and declared that they’re going to win on Sunday. Alexa and Nikki attacked Sasha and Bayley and threw them out of the ring while the IIconics laughed on the screen. As the segment ended, Bayley screamed, “We’ll see you on Sunday!”

— Miz and Morrison introduced their new music video, but it was quickly interrupted by Braun Strowman’s entrance.

— A video package covered Matt Riddle’s history and promised he’ll debut next Friday.

3. Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery defeated Dolph Ziggler, Miz and Morrison. Otis abandoned the match to run backstage when King Corbin appeared on the screen and was seen approaching and attempting to flirt with Mandy Rose. Otis attacked Corbin and had to be pulled off him by officials. He later returned to the match, bringing Mandy with him. Otis pinned Ziggler after a Caterpillar Elbow.