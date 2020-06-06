WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 6/5/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for June 5, 2020. This week’s show featured a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, a confrontation between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy explaining his wreck from last week, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Jeff Hardy opened the show talking about last week’s incident, and how he’s doubted himself but knows he didn’t slip. Eyewitnesses said they saw a man with “red hair and red beard” run away from the accident, which is why he returned to fight Sheamus. Sheamus interrupted, calling Jeff a junkie and insulting his family until Jeff attacked him. Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick and tossed Hardy into the ringside plexiglass.

– Mandy Rose and Otis lifted King Corbin’s crown. He was very upset.

1. Otis defeated King Corbin by disqualification when Corbin attacked him with a chair. Otis more or less no-sold the attack and hit Corbin with the Caterpillar.

– Throughout the show, Miz and Morrison hid in a van and played pranks on Braun Strowman, including giving him a shaken-up drink and trying to slime him but sliming Kayla Braxton instead. When that didn’t get the desired effect, they broke Braun’s car’s windshield with a bat and a golf club. An enraged Strowman flipped the van on its side.

2. Lacey Evans defeated Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose appeared on the video screen to distract Deville, leaving her open for Evans’ Women’s Right.

– Renee Young hosted a face-to-face confrontation between Intercontinental Championship Tournament finalists Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles ahead of next week’s match. Bryan convinced Styles to give Drew Gulak an opportunity tonight.

3. Drew Gulak defeated AJ Styles. Gulak countered the Styles Clash to score the upset.