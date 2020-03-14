WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 3/13/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for March 13, 2020. This week’s edition of Smackdown was aired from the WWE Performance Center in front of no fans due to coronavirus concerns , and it was pretty weird. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Triple H opened the show by introducing the Performance Center, then joined Michael Cole on commentary.

– The set-up was similar to Wednesday’s edition of NXT, except with no fans. The empty chairs are lit blue.

1. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Before the match, Bayley and Sasha had microphones and cut a promo talking to nobody. Paige was supposed to be there but couldn’t be, so they laughed at her. Bliss and Cross interrupted, saying they want a shot at the Kabuki Warriors on Raw. Banks tapped out Cross to the Banks Statement after interference from Asuka took out Alexa Bliss.

– Michael Cole interviewed Roman Reigns about his upcoming (?) match with Bill Goldberg.

– Jeff Hardy was interviewed backstage, but was interrupted by King Corbin, who made DUI jokes. They’ll have a match later in the night. Elias showed up to sing a song about Corbin.

– Backstage, Daniel Bryan put over Drew Gulak and asked him to teach him. They were interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura, setting up Bryan vs. Cesaro for later in the night.

– The Smackdown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match from Elimination Chamber was shown in full.

– Miz and John Morrison gloated about their Elimination Chamber victory, joked about their movies, and danced around.

"If anyone DOESN'T think that I am the greatest wrestling technician that this business has ever seen, SPEAK NOW!" – @mikethemiz 🦗🦗🦗 There you have it. #SmackDown @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/JT5kyj2Dag — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 14, 2020

– Mojo Rawley (in a pink, Zubaz suit) confirmed that Rob Gronkowski is interested in becoming a WWE Superstar and will be on Smackdown next week.