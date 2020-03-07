WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 3/6/2020

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE Smackdown results for March 6, 2020. The go-home show for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view included a tag team gauntlet match and an appearance by the NWO. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown review.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown results:

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross came to the ring for A Moment Of Bliss. Bliss recapped the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees and told the Kabuki Warriors to stop hiding out with the tag titles on Raw. She welcomed Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman to the ring and they talked about the NWO going into the HOF and Golberg.



– The segment was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn. Zayn cut a promo on the NWO and about the trio’s upcoming match with Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber. The NWO challenged Zayn to a fight, but he turned it down. As the heels were leaving, Strowman entered the arena. The ensuing fight ended with Zayn using Bliss as a human shield to escape Strowman and the Intercontinental Champion cutting a promo on his enemies and Too Sweeting with the NWO.

1. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Lacey Evans and Naomi. Banks pinned Naomi with double knees and a rollup, helped by some interference by Bayley.

– Kayla Braxton interviewed Kofi Kingston and Big E about the tag team championship match at Elimination Chamber.

– Backstage, Bayley and Sasha Banks talked trash about the other women on Smackdown and celebrated their dominance.

– Shorty G offered Apollo Crews support before his match with Sheamus and Crews turned it down.

2. Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews in a very short match after a Brogue Kick.

– Drave Maverick told Drew Gulak that he wants a match against Daniel Bryan. Bryan interrupted Gulak describing his weaknesses and challenged him to a match at Elimination Chamber.