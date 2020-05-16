WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 5/15/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for May 15, 2020. This week’s show featured first round matches in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, a tag team main event (surprise!), and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Otis was a guest on Miz TV. Miz and John Morrison made fun of him but he wasn’t getting upset, so they challenged him to find a tag team partner and face them in the main event. Backstage, Otis asked Braun Strowman on Mandy Rose’s suggestion, and Braun accepted.

1. Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: Elias defeated King Corbin. Corbin smashed Elias’ guitar on the ring post, so Elias hit him with a knee strike and pinned him with an inside cradle.

– The mysterious Smackdown hacker is still hacking.

2. Dana Brooke defeated Naomi with a roll-up.

– The Forgotten Sons are mad about not being treated like heroes for their military service and want to punch people about it.

– Charlotte Flair made an appearance. She was interrupted by Bayley and Sasha Banks, and they argued over who is the best champion. Charlotte asked Banks if she’s her own woman, or is okay just being Bayley’s lackey. Next week Bayley will face Flair in a champion vs. champion match.

5. Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak by submission with a heel hook.

– Next week’s show will also feature Mandy Rose and Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. The final two first round matches in the IC title tournament are AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus.

6. Otis and Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Strowman pinned Morrison with a powerslam. After the match, Otis celebrated with Mandy Rose and teased cashing in on Strowman, but said he was just kidding.