WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 5/22/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for May 22, 2020. This week’s show featured more first round matches in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, a champion vs. champion match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– The show opened with The Miz and John Morrison making fun of Braun Strowman with “rejected puppets” from the Firefly Funhouse. Strowman interrupted, and Morrison volunteered Miz for a one-on-one match.

1. Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated The Miz with a powerslam. After the match, Morrison challenged Strowman to a 2-on-1 handicap match for the Universal Championship at Backlash.

2. Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles won with the Phenomenal Forearm.

3. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Bayley countered a roll-up and held the ropes to steal a victory.

4. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville defeated Otis and Mandy Rose. Rose has new denim gear to match Otis. Deville pinned Rose after a stiff knee strike to the back of the head. After the match, Otis tried to check on Rose but got superkicked by Ziggler.

– The Forgotten Sons want to kill you for not loving the troops enough.

5. Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus. Hardy won with a roll-up to advance in the tournament.