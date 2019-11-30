WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 11/29/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for November 29, 2019. The Black Friday show featured Roman Reigns burying Robert Roode and debris. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

— The show opened with a “Happy Thanksgiving message on the titantron. Roman Reigns came to the ring and talked about all the things he’s thankful for, including Team Smackdown winning at Survivor Series. The crowd chanted for NXT, which Roman acknowledged, saying they’re also WWE and “badass too.” He thanked everyone on the team except King Corbin, who he repeatedly called a dummy. He summoned Corbin to make him apologize. Corbin was of course unrepentant. He announced that Roman would be fighting Robert Roode.



1. Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode. Roode tried to hit Reigns with Corbin’s scepter, but Reigns hit him with the Superman Punch and a Spear for the pin. After the match, Ziggler, Corbin, and then Roode all attacked Roman. Roode put Roman’s head against a steel chair and was about to hit him with the scepter, but Roman hit him with another Superman Punch and then a Spear through the barricade, where he through chairs on top of him. He took Ziggler out with the steel steps, then flipped over the announce desk onto Robert Roode.

— On Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt talked about how much fun he had “playing with” Daniel Bryan, and how he can’t wait to do it again. There were flasheds of the Fiend wearing a title belt with the same face on it as he mask.

— Back from commercial, Sheamus cut a promo on the entire Smackdown roster while lit in silhouette from behind. Then he revealed his face and announced that he’s coming back to Smackdown.

2. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak. Ali pinned Gulak after hitting a 450 Splash.

— On the way to commercial, Sasha Banks and Bayley were seen walking together backstage. Back from commercial, Daniel Bryan was pacing around back stage, deep in thought.

— Sasha Banks and Bayley came to address what happened at Survivor Series. They insulted all the women on Team Smackdown, until they were interrupted by Lacey Evans. Lacey said she should be the locker room leader, and punched Sasha Banks in the face.