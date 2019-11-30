WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 11/29/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for November 29, 2019. The Black Friday show featured Roman Reigns burying Robert Roode and debris. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:
— The show opened with a “Happy Thanksgiving message on the titantron. Roman Reigns came to the ring and talked about all the things he’s thankful for, including Team Smackdown winning at Survivor Series. The crowd chanted for NXT, which Roman acknowledged, saying they’re also WWE and “badass too.” He thanked everyone on the team except King Corbin, who he repeatedly called a dummy. He summoned Corbin to make him apologize. Corbin was of course unrepentant. He announced that Roman would be fighting Robert Roode.
1. Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode. Roode tried to hit Reigns with Corbin’s scepter, but Reigns hit him with the Superman Punch and a Spear for the pin. After the match, Ziggler, Corbin, and then Roode all attacked Roman. Roode put Roman’s head against a steel chair and was about to hit him with the scepter, but Roman hit him with another Superman Punch and then a Spear through the barricade, where he through chairs on top of him. He took Ziggler out with the steel steps, then flipped over the announce desk onto Robert Roode.
— On Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt talked about how much fun he had “playing with” Daniel Bryan, and how he can’t wait to do it again. There were flasheds of the Fiend wearing a title belt with the same face on it as he mask.
— Back from commercial, Sheamus cut a promo on the entire Smackdown roster while lit in silhouette from behind. Then he revealed his face and announced that he’s coming back to Smackdown.
2. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak. Ali pinned Gulak after hitting a 450 Splash.
— On the way to commercial, Sasha Banks and Bayley were seen walking together backstage. Back from commercial, Daniel Bryan was pacing around back stage, deep in thought.
— Sasha Banks and Bayley came to address what happened at Survivor Series. They insulted all the women on Team Smackdown, until they were interrupted by Lacey Evans. Lacey said she should be the locker room leader, and punched Sasha Banks in the face.
— Kayla Braxton asked Daniel Bryan if he’s going to accept Bray Wyatt’s offer of another match. They were interrupted by the Firefly Fun House, where Huskus had eaten an entire Thanksgiving dinner. Then he and Bray performed a weird rap song. Afterwards, Kayla again prompts Bryan for his answer, but he says nothing.
3. Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose). Nikki pinned Sonya with an inside cradle. Sonya and Mandy attacked Nikki after the match, and Alexa Bliss returned to make the save. Alexa and and Nikki hugged as the segment ended.
— Backstage, the Miz advised Daniel Bryan against facing the Fiend again, pointing out that Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins haven’t been the same since they fought lost to the Fiend. Miz mentioned Bryan’s family, and Bryan stared at him angrily until he left.
— Drake Maverick hit on Dana Brooke backstage, but she rejected him, pointing out that he’s married. He started to explain, but Elias interrupted, revealing that he’s back from a journey.
— The New Day came out to the ring and announced a Black Friday open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro accepted, but first Sami Zayn cut a promo about how Thanksgiving and Black Friday are both evil.
4. The New Day defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. Kofi Kingston pinned Cesaro after hitting the Trouble in Paradise.
— Daniel Bryan comes to the ring and accepts Bray Wyatt’s offer, finally reviving the Yes Movement in the process. Bray Wyatt appears on the titantron to say that the Fiend will remove Bryan’s mask and reveal the real him. Then the Fiend pops up through the ring and catches Bryan in the Mandible Claw, dragging him under the ring.