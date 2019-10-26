WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 10/25/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for October 25, 2019. The show featured Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar, and technically a little bit of wrestling. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

– MizTV started the show, with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the Smackdown members of their Crown Jewel teams, and Jimmy Hart in the ring. Team Hogan is Ali, Shorty G, and Roman Reigns (Rusev and Ricochet aren’t there because they’re on Raw). Team Flair is represented by Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn and King Corbin (Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre are on Raw). Hogan and Flair shouted incoherently at each other for a while. Sami Zayn made fun of Shorty G, but Shorty stood up for himself. Ali said Sami’s just a mouthpiece and also his breath stinks. King Corbin said that Roman will let everybody down. Roman told Corbin to shut up and called his kingly accoutrements stupid. Hogan said that the two teams should have a six-man tag match, but Sami refused. Then Hogan made it the main event instead, because apparently that’s up to him. Sami said he can’t wrestle because he recently tweaked his neck, but Cesaro will be wrestling in his place. When Cesaro came out it turned into a brawl.



1. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler Defeated the New Day. Ziggler hit a side folding press on Big E for the win. After the match, the Revival ran in and attacked the New Day, but Heavy Machinery made the save. Lucha House Party was backstage watching the whole thing on TV.

– Coming back from commercial, Michael Cole and Cory Graves talked about the possibility of Tyson Fury being injured, but Graves insisted that Fury will be at Crown Jewel.

2. Lacey Evans Defeated Camron Connors. Lacey Evans initially refused to fight her local opponent, calling her a “nasty thing.” She almost let herself get counted out, walking away from the ring as soon as the bell rang, but then ran back in and hit the Woman’s Right for the pin.

– Nikki Cross talked from backstage to Michael Cole about how she’s excited to face Bayley for the Women’s Championship. She also acknowledged that her opponent tonight, Mandy Rose, is beautiful, but pointed out that this isn’t a beauty pageant, it’s Friday Night Smackdown.

– A recap of Seth burning down the Firefly Fun House preceded the new segment, which was Bray Wyatt presiding over Ramblin’ Rabbit’s funeral. Then Bray kissed the Rabbit’s gory corpse, and magically brought him back to life, good as new. Mercy the Buzzard immediately killed Ramblin’ Rabbit again.