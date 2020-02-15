WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 2/14/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for February 14, 2020. The show featured Otis and Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s Day date, an appearance from Hulk Hogan, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

– Carmella was a guest on A Moment of Bliss, and talked about how Sasha Banks has changed Bayley. Bayley interrupted and insulted everyone, leading to a match.

1. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Carmella. Bayley countered the Code of Silence and pinned Carmella using the ropes. Bayley continued to attack Carmella after the match until Naomi made the save. Carmella and Naomi teamed up to send Bayley fleeing. Later in the show, Bayley announced that she’ll be defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

– Next week will feature an “exclusive interview” with Lacey Evans.

2. Handicap Match: Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews and Shorty G.

– Hulk Hogan appeared via satellite to give his thoughts on Goldberg vs. The Fiend at Super Showdown. He was interrupted by Bray Wyatt, nWo style, and the two exchanged words.

– Sami Zayn and Cesaro held a concert with a ukulele and a cowbell to make fun of Elias. Elias, and then Braun Strowman attacked them and a bunch of random security guys.