Over the past year or so, late night has really taken over television. And we mean that literally. Ideas that sprang from recurring bits with famous people on late night talk shows are now their own programs. Lip Sync Battle has been going strong for a couple of seasons now. There’s a full-fledged Carpool Karaoke spin-off. And we’re already one season deep into TBS’ Drop the Mic, where celebrities have rap battles against each other. No, really.

And yet we STILL don’t have a full half-hour every week devoted to celebrities reading mean tweets. Shameful.

Anyway, the aforementioned Drop the Mic will reportedly give us something we’ve been craving for a long time: the first official crossover/battle between WWE Superstars and cast members from GLOW, possibly the greatest Netflix series of all time.

