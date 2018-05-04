WWE May Be Bringing Back Another Defunct WCW Pay-Per-View

WWE has flirted with bringing back former WCW events in the past, and it appears the company is on the brink of doing it again. After the return of Starrcade (as a house show) and War Games (as an NXT-branded event), the company may be considering bringing back The Great American Bash. According to PWInsider, WWE filed a trademark for The Great American Bash just last week.

In 2004, WWE brought back the iconic event responsible for some of WCW’s most memorable moments. It lasted as The Great American Bash before WWE shortened it to simply The Bash in 2009. That was the last year the event was held as a premier show, with The Great American Bash returning as a branded event in place of a Smackdown episode in 2012.

There are no guarantees where WWE goes from here. Branding an NXT event seems unlikely, only because the return of War Games meant the literal return of the War Games match. We could see WWE opt to rebrand a house show as The Great American Bash a la Starrcade. That option could be just another test for the company to determine if making this a regular decision — to brand what would be an ordinary show as special and in fact out of the ordinary — could help the overall sales and prestige around said event.

Based on the success of Starrcade, we’d imagine that theory could be true across the board.

