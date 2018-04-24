Here Are Your Gambling Odds For The Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE.com

Less than a month after WrestleMania took up more than half of your life, WWE is back with another event that’s probably too long. It’s The Greatest Royal Rumble, it’s sneaking up on all of us, and it’s a great excuse to call into work sick this Friday.

You can also gamble on it, so maybe don’t call into work sick this Friday, actually. Or, engage optimism, call in sick forever because of all the dough you’re about to rake in. Look, no promises, other than I promise you WWE is going to figure out what’s at stake for the Greatest Royal Rumble winner sometime before Friday. They have to, right? I’m going two-to-one odds that they do.

Now on to the real odds, courtesy of Skybet.

First up, the Greatest Royal Rumble itself. The granddaddy of them all.