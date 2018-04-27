WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Open Discussion Thread





WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble airs this Friday, April 27, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on WWE Network. The show has an early start time of 12PM ET with a pre-show starting at 11, so feel free to use this as a live thread or as a place to share your thoughts on the show whenever you can watch it. The event features seven championship matches and a 50-man Royal Rumble match. Here’s the card:

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns 2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 3. 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match 4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe 5. WWE United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal 6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus and Cesaro 7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos 8. Triple H vs. John Cena 9. Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev 10. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

