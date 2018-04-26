WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Will Include A Prayer Break

YouTube

On Friday, WWE will bring the Greatest Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia. The six-hour event is jam-packed with incredible matchups, and you can find our full preview and predictions for the show here.

There has been much written and speculated on about the show, which is the first event in a 10-year deal that WWE signed with the country of Saudi Arabia to bring annual events to the region. The local laws and customs of Saudi Arabia do not allow for any of the women on the WWE roster to wrestle on the show, or even be present for the event, and Triple H eventually had to comment on that policy and what it means for a company that has prided itself so much on the advancement of women of the past couple of years.

There are also conflicting reports about whether women can attend the Greatest Royal Rumble on their own. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that there have been reports both indicating that women can only attend in the company of a man, and that single women can freely attend.