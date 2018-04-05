WWE has announced the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, will have a special one-hour Kickoff show before the event gets started.
The Kickoff show will stream live from Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on the WWE Network at 11 a.m. ET. The actual event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on the WWE Network as well.
For the first time in company history, the Royal Rumble will include 50 participants. As of now, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have been announced as participants in the big match.
I find it offensive that WWE is putting on a show this huge and for viewers around the world while excluding all the women. I get that they’re not going to single-handedly change the Saudi culture. I’m not even suggesting that they never stage a show there. But to stage one THIS big? The largest Royal Rumble ever? All men’s titles being defended? That’s just wrong. Make it a fancy house show if you must, but don’t turn it into an epic event to rival all other PPVs while telling the women to stay home.
