WWE PROMOTIONAL IMAGE

WWE has announced the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, will have a special one-hour Kickoff show before the event gets started.

The Kickoff show will stream live from Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on the WWE Network at 11 a.m. ET. The actual event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on the WWE Network as well.

For the first time in company history, the Royal Rumble will include 50 participants. As of now, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have been announced as participants in the big match.