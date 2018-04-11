The biggest mystery heading into WrestleMania 34 — bigger even than Braun Strowman’s partner — was whether the Undertaker would show up and have a match against John Cena. He did, and it ruled, and kinda-sorta proved the Undertaker wasn’t actually retired, in the sense that he wrestled a wrestling match.
But we definitely, for sure, probably didn’t expect another Undertaker singles match just a couple of weeks after WrestleMania. And apparently that’s exactly what we’re getting. And it might not be a dream match for a lot of people, but it’s 100 percent a dream match for everyone here at With Spandex, I can promise you that.
They really are burying rusev for being popular the only thing more symbolic than the casket would be an actual buried alive match
The more Rusev gets put in these situations, where he has to “take the pin,” and the more his support is ignored, will result in another “Yes Movement” type of thing. It’ll be hard to ignore by that point (if he’s still around), and even harder to sweep under the rug with a “noted.”
As if the booking of WM34 could make any less sense, now the UT/Cena thing wasn’t a heroic send off for the dead man after all? What the fuck is WWE even doing at this point?
Making money
On one hand, this match should be a fun spectacle. On the other hand, man, they really are trying to bury poor Rusev hard, aren’t they? Vince must really still be mad that him and Lana got married.
I will be sure to stay up for this event, since it’s at noon here in the eastern time zone and going to bed any earlier than that would be a very lazy thing to do.
At this rate, the real Rusev Day will be the day he gets his release and goes on to be the greatest wrestler in any other promotion that actually values him.
Did Rusev sneeze in front of Vince or grab his arm or something? Geez.