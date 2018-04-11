The Undertaker Will Have An Unexpected Dream Match At WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble

Senior Editor, Sports
04.11.18

WWE.com

The biggest mystery heading into WrestleMania 34 — bigger even than Braun Strowman’s partner — was whether the Undertaker would show up and have a match against John Cena. He did, and it ruled, and kinda-sorta proved the Undertaker wasn’t actually retired, in the sense that he wrestled a wrestling match.

But we definitely, for sure, probably didn’t expect another Undertaker singles match just a couple of weeks after WrestleMania. And apparently that’s exactly what we’re getting. And it might not be a dream match for a lot of people, but it’s 100 percent a dream match for everyone here at With Spandex, I can promise you that.

