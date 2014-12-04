WWE Has Added ‘And Stairs’ To The TLC Pay-Per-View Name. Seriously.

WWE’s TLC: Tables, Ladders And Chairs pay-per-view is now known as WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs. This is not a joke.
On Monday’s episode of Raw, Big Show and Erick Rowan attacked each other with the ring steps. We’ve made jokes about how wrestlers suddenly attack their opponent with a specific weapon to build to TLC — if you’ve got a tables match, you’ll preface it with a week of table attacks; if you’ve got a chairs match, you’ll attack people with chairs, and so on — so we laughed at the idea of Show and Rowan having a “stairs match.” If you don’t watch wrestling, a “stairs match” isn’t a thing. It turns out that’s exactly what they’re doing. On this week’s Smackdown (spoiler alert), they announce Show vs. Rowan in a stairs match at TLC. Keep in mind that somebody gets thrown into the stairs in every other match and it’s fine. John Cena gets thrown into the ring steps more than he gets bodyslammed.
The new joke was, “they should call it Tables, Ladders, Chairs and STAIRS.” Funny joke. They’re doing that, too. Check out the above graphic, or this one.
In case you still think this is a Kayfabe News thing, head over to WWE.com and look for yourself. The “And Stairs” chaser has been added to half of the match graphics, but interestingly enough, the Stairs Match isn’t one of them. What’s going on over there?
Also, stop making jokes. When they said they were going to pay more attention to the Internet, they meant they were gonna steal its worst ideas.
Yeah I’ve never understood all these different terms for what boils down to the same match. A TLC match is still just a ladder match. A chairs or stairs match is still just a no disqualification match. The fact that the average wrestling fan seems to eat up these different terms kind of saddens me.
This may be the most dangerous match WWE has ever put on. We all know those steel steps “weigh damn near a ton!”
So this is a match that starts outside of the ring and the first person to slowly ascend the stairs and make it fully into the ring wins, right?
Big Slow doesn’t stand a chance!
I feel as if WWE is punishing us, specifically, for some reason…+
Jesus fuck, WWE Creative, say no to drugs.
+1
Quick, start making jokes about a Shield reunion.
The Shield reunion happens at TLCandstairs.
HAHAHAHAHAAAA.
(please?)
I’m gonna call it TLCandystairs, thanks @Thanksgiving Chimp
What if Seth’s heel turn was just a massive swerve and he was actually a double agent taking down the Authority from the inside and reassembles the Shield to take out Brock and bring the title back to Raw?
EDIT: What if Seth’s heel turn was just a massive swerve and he was actually a double agent exploiting the Authority’s resources and reassembles the Shield to take out Brock and bring the title back to Raw?
FULL 3MB REUNION OR GTFO!!!!!!
Tables, Stairs, Chairs and Another Kind of Stairs With Rungs
As long as there’s no wrestling for wrestling’s sake.
+1
+1
Get off my lawn, ya durned millenials!
Get off of my lawn…get into that pool beep beep, yeah.
Somewhere, Edge is shaking his head in disgust.
Thats not possible. I mean it is literally not possible for Edge to move his neck anymore.
+1 Visual of Edge shaking his whole upper body in disgust.
I hope the gravitational force/mental problem that affects wrestlers when climbing a ladder in a ladder match or a cage in a cage match transfers over the stairs match.
“He’s almost there! Just one more step!”
*Rowan takes comically slow step, hovers foot above step, but slips and lands on the lower one, exhausted*
I want to see it just for the possibility of this. Lmao.
Top shelf interneting!
I’m looking for some spectacular dives off the third stair.
I’m laughing at this so, so much. made my day. thank you.
Haven’t they been stealing Brandon’s ideas for some time now? Upside-down Sheamus, Best and worst of Survivor series and this, in cronological order of jokes come to mind from the last couple of weeks.
Plus he named The Rhodes Scholars and Rybaxel, I believe
No I believe he called them AxelBack.
I could be wrong, but didn’t upside-down Sheamus come from someone in the open thread?
“Upside Down Sheamus” was probably coined in the bowels of 411Mania or CSS shortly after Rowan’s main roster debut, I don’t think any one person can lay claim to it
When they get back together, THATS when they need to call themselves “AxelBack”
When they get back together, THATS when they need to call themselves “AxelBack”
+1 @Stuntman John
Starting here makes sense. Hell & Holograms in a Cell would’ve been confusing and Dolph Survivors this Series would’ve just spoiled everything.
edit button yadda yadda, also a big +1
Kanes face looks like he looked to his right, looked back at the camera and said thanks a lot CM Punk
It looks more like I DOOOOOOONT CAAAAAARE. A guy just playing out his contract?
Kane’s devotion to his gimmick “I’m not even supposed to be here today” is remarkable.
all threads on this page have been way better than most ones all year. you guys are all on your top game today.
You know what would really hurt? If Big Show puts Rowan under the steps and then HITS THE STEPS WITH A CHAIR! Brutal shit
+1
This isnt the worst thing in the world I guess.
I don’t get why this is such a horrible or bad idea. Silly? Sure. But it’s kind of fun, too.
Maybe if they guys struggle to lift the stairs. Cant.Lift.Stairs. Then somehow miraculously lift them at the end. Next match Cena v. whoever. Cena picks up stair 1 minute into the match and throws them 20 ft.
Won’t happen, the stairs are consistently too heavy for Cena to lift without a lot of effort.
Way off topic, but will there be a discussion later today on the news that Dave Bautista has been cast in the new James Bond movie. If this leads to Miz and Mizdow reenacting scenes from Bond movies would this be a thing to enjoy or just cringe at.
Been known, or at the very least heavily rumored, for a while now that he would be in Bond 24. One of the reasons no one expects him back any time soon.
This begs the question though: When is WWE going to put on the MOST BRUTAL MATCH OF THEM ALL: a TLCS match.
As long as it’s a PG show I just don’t see any way they could. Lives would be at risk.
I’m amazed that in honor of Mick Foley and Santino, they haven’t had a Hand Puppets match for the PG era. I mean, it would be kind of awesome to see the opponents making their puppets in backstage vignettes. “MORE GLITTER, DAMMIT!”
Anyone else cringe when the crowd goes “Oh my!” after anyone says Tables, Ladders and Chairs? Or am I just a killjoy?
Better name than “Nothing Matters Till Next Month… and stairs” I guess.
+1
Still better than ” ________ on a pole” reverse battle royals and Kennel from hell.
I will fight you if you even try to suggest that the Judy Bagwell on a pole match wasn’t the greatest match type in wrestling history.
We already have the Shock Master & the Titty Master makes sense we get The Stair Master!
Surprised they didn’t call TLC 2011 Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Sledgehammers.
+1 so hard
Just my opinion (you all may think it already happened), but I feel it is now official that WWE has jumped the shark.
dude, it happens consistently. every few months, every single year. they give you some hope in little doses, and then they keep doing stuff that reminds you they’re just wasting your life in the most painful, slow and awful way possible.
I’m as down on the product as any other smarmy internet guy but this seems like harmless fun. Adding to the name I mean, not the match itself. The match itself will probably be awful.
I agree with you. I think anytime you can add another weapon or object, it’s more fun.
I wish Alicia Fox was still in her crazy phase with all the random stuff she would attack people with. “Join us this Sunday for Tables, Ladders, Chairs, Stairs, Popcorn, Pepsi, Cowboy Hats and Jackets! Only on the WWE Network! “
@B-Low Make it Diet Mountain Dew and you’ve got yourself a match!
The joke would’ve worked better had WWE kept the name “TLC” on all of the cards EXCEPT for the Stairs match. THEN you call it TLC…and stairs! just to drive home the ridiculousness of the concept.
If only there were a hair match.
Too bad Jeff Hardy’s not here, he could ascend the double-high stairs that the WWE makes specifically for him as JBL tells Maggle about how he must be a good 6 or 7 feet in the air…
“DON’T DO IT JEFF! YOU’VE GOT A FAMILY!”
I can’t wait to see them hang Ring Steps from the ceiling… you know, if unique Pay-per-view stages were still a thing.
:'( one of the saddest things to me this year (that, and the generic theme songs)
Just in case Daniel Bryan is cleared to compete at the last minute…
[i.imgur.com]
“MAGGLE he’s getting mauled by a bear MAGGLE!”
I love this graphic so much I can’t even tell you.
goddamn, the threads on this page are spectacular!
Freaking millenials, they need to have EVERYTHING explained to them.
Say, when do we get a Apron Match? I mean, after all it is the hardest part of the ring, right?
Bless you.
But no WeeLC and stairs? I am dissapoint.
I could not be more excited about this show now being TLCS, just so I can be the first to insist on calling it the Tables League Championship Series.
They can climb those stairs all they want, they’re still not reaching the brass ring
+1 and a hat tip sir