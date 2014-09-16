The WWE Might Sign A Former German Goalkeeper Who Morphed Into Hercules Overnight

#Soccer #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #WWE
09.16.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Could we see the first European soccer player make the transition to the WWE soon? According to Tim Wiese, it’s a possibility. Wiese, former Bundesliga goalkeeper for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim told German tabloid Bild that he’s already had an offer of interest from the WWE:

“I have an official enquiry from the WWE. It’s about working for them as a wrestler. I will listen. I don’t shit my pants. Why should I immediately say no? Wrestling is very popular, especially in the [United] States. I will go through the enquiry with my agent next week.” – Bild

Wiese played six games for the German International Men’s team, and participated in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Wiese has undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for his life after soccer, and, possibly, his future in professional wrestling:

Whether or not this will pan out is anybody’s guess, but a word to the Wiese (if you will): I wouldn’t be too dismissive of guys shitting their pants, dude. Some of them go on to have pretty bright futures.

