The WWE Might Sign A Former German Goalkeeper Who Morphed Into Hercules Overnight

Could we see the first European soccer player make the transition to the WWE soon? According to Tim Wiese, it’s a possibility. Wiese, former Bundesliga goalkeeper for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim told German tabloid Bild that he’s already had an offer of interest from the WWE:
“I have an official enquiry from the WWE. It’s about working for them as a wrestler. I will listen. I don’t shit my pants. Why should I immediately say no? Wrestling is very popular, especially in the [United] States. I will go through the enquiry with my agent next week.” – Bild
Wiese played six games for the German International Men’s team, and participated in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Wiese has undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for his life after soccer, and, possibly, his future in professional wrestling:
Whether or not this will pan out is anybody’s guess, but a word to the Wiese (if you will): I wouldn’t be too dismissive of guys shitting their pants, dude. Some of them go on to have pretty bright futures.
Mason Ryan 2.1?
Mason Aryan!
No words.
He’ll report to the Performance Enhancing Center next week.
Your move Dixie.
“Wiese has undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for his life after soccer, and, possibly, his future in professional wrestling”…so we can’t just say Steroids?
he started body building as a way of dealing with stress. the rest of the article talks about it.
hahaha a soccer player with large muscles.
He’ll hit strike 3 before he even hits the main roster
He’d be perfect for the job. As a former soccer player, he’s already skilled at faking injuries.
Goalkeeper, they don’t fake injuries, they actually hide injuries. Good joke though.
He’s the new Alex Wright, but beefier and with an actually German-sounding name. :D
If he winds up being half as awesome as Das Wunderkind, he’ll be my new favorite wrestler.
Dixie – “Well played, Vince. Well played. Spud!”
Spud – “Yes, my queen?”
Dixie – “I want you to start scouring bowling leagues for future prospects.”
Spud – “But madam, shouldn’t we be more concerned about getting a TV deal done?”
Dixie – “Who runs this company, Spud?”
Spud – “You do, my queen.”
but… they already have a former european football goalie in their developmental roster
I bet he’s gonna be dogshit awful and still get the vinny mac push
Doubtful. Who was the last no-talent muscle freak who received a strong push?
People don’t seem to understand, and I blame people who thinking soccer is for pussies. This isn’t a soccer player, a diving flopping whiner of a pathetic person. This is a Keeper. This fucking guy puts his body and face in front of balls being kicked at 60mph at him. This guy runs into crowds of flailing elbows to do his job.
Keepers are considered the most insane people on the field (except Luis Suarez) and are respected as such. You don’t Fuck with keepers. This dude already has a lower body that can put your head into orbit, now he’s got the upper body as well.
Keepers are considered mentally unstable by nature, they are there, but they aren’t really there, they are separate to all the other players on the pitch, it is a lonely life, surrounded by money and supermodels.
Mason Terry Wright.
This seems like a win-win for wwe, Tim Howard became a huge star over the world cup for being a superman goalie, the position of goalie is respected in America now (if it never was before), a german international goalkeeper turned wrestler would do big business. And people may be commenting about Mason Ryan, but in Germany at least he will get over, which is a big market for them, whereas Mason Ryan was never a big star, this guy was nationally known in a football mad country. Big money in this guy, and his mobility has gone down of course, but as a goalie, he is used to quick reactions, he could be one of the better big men, with training of course. I personally hope he loses the weight and gets over this depression of his, but wwe have a star here, a big one in Germany anyway.
This guy could have some good hoss fights with the likes of Sheamus, Luke Harper, Big E, Ryback etc.
What are the odds that WWE names him Blitz Krieg?