Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 results. The show was headlined by two former best friends turned bitter enemies, and also John Cena did a thing.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Results:

1. Mark Henry defeated Bo Dallas. Bo Dallas insisted that, as he had beaten Mark Henry four times, he was now the World’s Strongest Man. It was met with the World’s Strongest Slam.

2. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) defeated Cesaro. Ziggler earned the first fall after rolling up Cesaro during a Big Swing attempt. Ziggler pinned Cesaro for the second fall after a Superkick and a Zig Zag.

3. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Nikki Bella defeated Brie Bella. Nikki got Brie with not one but two Rack Attacks.

4. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) defeated The Usos. Stardust kicks the leg out from under Jimmy Uso, letting Goldust hit the Final Cut for the win.

5. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena feated Randy Orton. John Cena wins after using the Attitude Adjustment to put Orton through a table.

6. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) defeated The Miz. Sheamus retains after nailing The Miz with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus then Weekend At Bernie-ed The Miz to make Damien Sandow do the YMCA.

7. Rusev defeated Big Show. Rusev made the Big Show tap out to a big Accolade.

8. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) deafeated Paige. AJ tapped Paige out with a Black Widow. After the match, Paige turned on newfound companion Alicia Fox.

9. Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins did most of their fighting on top of and around the cage before the bell. The match saw attempted interference by Corporate Kane, but in the end Ambrose was distracted by a hologram of Bray Wyatt, followed by the real one. Wyatt hit Ambrose letting Seth get the pin. Wyatt then hit the Sister Abigail on Ambrose to close the show.