Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 results. The show was headlined by two former best friends turned bitter enemies, and also John Cena did a thing.
WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Results:
1. Mark Henry defeated Bo Dallas. Bo Dallas insisted that, as he had beaten Mark Henry four times, he was now the World’s Strongest Man. It was met with the World’s Strongest Slam.
2. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) defeated Cesaro. Ziggler earned the first fall after rolling up Cesaro during a Big Swing attempt. Ziggler pinned Cesaro for the second fall after a Superkick and a Zig Zag.
3. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Nikki Bella defeated Brie Bella. Nikki got Brie with not one but two Rack Attacks.
4. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) defeated The Usos. Stardust kicks the leg out from under Jimmy Uso, letting Goldust hit the Final Cut for the win.
5. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena feated Randy Orton. John Cena wins after using the Attitude Adjustment to put Orton through a table.
6. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) defeated The Miz. Sheamus retains after nailing The Miz with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus then Weekend At Bernie-ed The Miz to make Damien Sandow do the YMCA.
7. Rusev defeated Big Show. Rusev made the Big Show tap out to a big Accolade.
8. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) deafeated Paige. AJ tapped Paige out with a Black Widow. After the match, Paige turned on newfound companion Alicia Fox.
9. Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins did most of their fighting on top of and around the cage before the bell. The match saw attempted interference by Corporate Kane, but in the end Ambrose was distracted by a hologram of Bray Wyatt, followed by the real one. Wyatt hit Ambrose letting Seth get the pin. Wyatt then hit the Sister Abigail on Ambrose to close the show.
I am intrigued as to where Bray/Wyatt goes. I’m taking the Brandon route; the finish will be utter shit, but the journey will be interesting at least.
Outside of that, a better than expected Divas match, the usual LOLCENAWINS…and Cesaro losing 2 straight falls. Which is confusing as hell and rather infuriating.
This site really, really needs an edit button, you mean Bray/Dean unless somehow Bray turns Dean into a Wyatt.
That was a quintessential Attitude Era show – a competent but ultimately forgettable midcard redeemed by a balls out main event brawl with an unpredictable and crazy ending twist. I think I mean that as a compliment.
At least someone does. Ambrose and Rollins had a great match in thr main event and Bray Wyatt came back from the dead. Get excite, guys!
Disagree. But to each their own.
I was so pumped when Ambrose came out, because i was convinced that the weapon he brought to the ring was a neon tube.
Honestly? This was one of the best PPV of 2014. All matches had at least some aspect about them being good, and at least twice did I think the show got stolen till the Dean/Seth match.
and the rest of PPVs didn’t all do the same?! you’re kinda underrating/forgetting some stuff WWE did, buddy.
Summerslam is still my PPV of the year. WM30 is barely in my top 5, even.
The first thing I thought of when Ambrose pulled out the bag with the duct tape was, “TOOLS! DUCT TAPE, ZIP TIES AND GLOVES, I HAVE TO HAVE MY TOOLS!”
A forgettable PPV–can we even call them that anymore?–but they delivered with the main event. Although I like Wyatt, I really wanted to see Ambrose go over. The interference made me upset, which I guess was the point. Good job making me care, WWE.
I think this was one of those matches where the end result didn’t really matter, it’s not like there were consequences. On the other hand, it gave us a cool moment with Wyatt and it looks like they’re committed to doing something important with him, so there’s that.
I couldn’t possibly care any less about a feud diversion into Ambrose-Wyatt. It actually wasn’t the Cena feud that did it; I think that they should have done a magical hijack at Payback in the LMS where Bray escaped the crates, hit him with a Sister Abigail because HOLY CRAP MAGIC HIGHJACK. Jort would have been fine coming out 1-2 in the feud because, again, HOLY CRAP MAGIC HIGHJACK. But Vince believes that Cena is the only star that they have and really enjoys fulfilling that prophecy.
The Jericho feud was absolute tedium and exposed that everything that Bray has ever said is meaningless because they just let him ad-lib all kinds of bullshit that sounds cool but will never happen, like teasing a new Ministry to fight the Authority. So he’s just a sweaty guy with a crappy beard and a lot of cool offense that he can’t really string together coherently whose promo ability is actually a detriment to him. He’s Chris Kanyon! (And things worked out so well for him.)
Derailing the blowoff to the best feud in years for a month or two or emptiness is not a trade worth making.
This PPV in a nutshell: Who gives a fuck
Ziggler Cesaro and the main event were great, a few other good matches. Maybe you’re watching for the wrong reasons.
^
Cesaro-Ziggler had good effort but terrible booking.
Cesaro-Ziggler is about like Sheamus. I’m sure the work was great, but when you see the same result over and over again(Cesaro being booked like a chump, Brogue Kick out of nowhere), it’s tough to give a damn.
Yes, Cesaro and Ziggler was a great match. But after reading the overall results, this PPV seems like a forgettable letdown. Plus, I really wanted an Ambrose/Rolins match that didn’t end in an interference.
I’d love the Wyatts to go on a recruitment drive for Ambrose the way they did Daniel Bryan, only this time it sticks longer — long enough for Ambrose to leverage their muscle against the Authority so he can continue in his Face/Off vengeance quest.
My medium-to-long term idea is that the Wyatt Family fueds with Lesnar in the run up to Wrestlemania. It goes like this: sometime between now and then, Cena beats Lesnar then Rollins immediately cashes in and wins. The next day, Lesnar and Heyman come out so BARRRRRACK can beat his chest and pout, but Bray interrupts with the same “heroes and conquerors DON EXITS” spiel he had on Cena, only this time it’s Heyman vs. Bray in the battle of the talkers, while Brock takes on Harper and Rowan in handicap matches that would actually be of interest.
And then, CM Punk returns because why the hell not?
I’ll have some of what you’re having.
Whenever they did The Shield vs. Wyatt Family 6 man matches, I would get absolutely GIDDY whenever Bray and Ambrose were facing off against each other. This is going to be a LOT of fun.
Solid. Cesaro/Ziggler was great – my god. A champion who looks strong. I hope Cesaro has something to do after this, though, and we don’t get 600 more Cesaro/Ziggler matches.
Thought the Bellas had a good match. When did they get so reliable in-ring? I’m sure the subsequent personal assistant storyline will be stupid, but at least the match was good.
I wonder where the Wyatt storyline is headed. I’m ok with it being thrown in there, because the longer Ambrose’s sweet, sweet revenge takes to happen, the happier we’ll all be.
And, f’real, Mizdow. Just Mizdow. Give that man an Emmy.
I hope AJ and Paige get the hell away from each other for a while after this match. I just hate them in the ring together. They always seem two steps off from each other and never have a good spot.
I think I’m right where the WWE wants me. A little confused, a little content, and curious to where things are headed.
Fuck almost all dis shit. I’m getting close to DC New52 levels of disdain for WWE right now. Gonna need an entire day of New Japan on Youtube just to cleanse my palette of the damned results.
Then don’t watch it.
^
you are the problem.
The product is a dumpster fire and I do my best to avoid it. I am not the problem.
Did my reply not go through? Whatever. Mainline WWE programming is a dumpster fire and I actually have given up watching it with any kind of regularity. I still keep up with it though, and I’m not gonna stop calling out bullshit when it is present. So no, I am not the problem. The product is the problem. I’m just another disappointed fan.
In summation:
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Honestly, I’m just glad mega babyface Rusev was able to overcome the dastardly Big Show and Mark Henry.
Well said.
Overall a solid show.
Ziggler/Cesaro was a great opener and one of the first 2/3 Falls matches I’ve seen only go to two falls. They can talk about Ziggs being a great champ all they want. Let him win some non title matches now..
I get really annoyed when announcers treat people like they have no memory. Example 1: Saying they’ve never seen the AA/RKO counter when they basically do it eger match now. And Example 2: Cole asking if they’ve ever seen a HIAC match start on top of the sell, and JBL saying No.. is just.. sillyness.. and distespectful to past people..
I’m excited for Bray/Ambrose. Scared for guys like Cesaro, Rusev, and the Dust Bros. Because I really don’t know what they have left to do..
Mizdow for show MVP. Sheamus is still a douche.
Typos: every* match now, top of the cell*
Don’t comment on your phone without proof reading at 4am kids. #TheMoreYouKnow
I’m glad Seth won. <3
But Dean/Wyatt feud isn't really making sense yet. Interested to see where this goes.
I just noticed that if I was to tell you that Jamie Noble And Joey Mercury would main event a PPV over John Cena And Randy Orton in 2014, you’d think I was crazy. (They got involved so they’re part of the main event.)
I love that they’re part of this, and I love that they have their own joint twitter account.
I get that the whole point of wrestling is suspension of disbelief, but I can’t stand when someone gets in a cage or sealed off area because of “magic.” (was equally annoyed when Ambrose made it out of the locked dressing room) Why does Wyatt get to have “supernatural powers” or whatever anyway? It kind of went with the character when Kane or the Taker did it, but isn’t he just a cult leader? Could David Koresh sneak into a locked HIAC?
Im fairness Kane used no magic getting into the cell. He ripped the sumbitch off the hinges
I enjoyed the shoulder block counter into the RKO. Seems so obvious.
I hate that Ambrose is just going to “forget” about Rollins, and feud with Wyatt because WWE wrestlers don’t have the capacity to to hate more than one guy at a time
GREAT point. I really hope that doesn’t happe- OH, WHO AM I KIDDING. it’s happening and I already don’t know how to feel about Rollins cashing in (possibly on Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan) and Dean getting interviewed the next night about it, smiling and having nothing to say about it (instead of Rollins’s MITB contract almost expiring and Ambrose ruining every attempt he tries at cashing in the last month)
It was fun checking out the wrestling observer board to see just pages of people saying, “fuck this show” after the Wyatt angle.
With AJ and Paige hanging around in limbo, is it that much of a stretch to say Nikki’s the best Diva on the show right now?
I’m just mad they didn’t put Orton/Cena CXXI last so i could have gone to sleep early.
Yes.
@Dave M J
By default, yeah. AJ and Paige can’t seem to get it together while Hoss Nikki is at least fresh. Though if she was quieter it would help her case.
I thought it was a pretty good PPV to be honest. I didn’t hate any of the actual matches. I didn’t like any of the outcomes though, besides the Dusts retaining and Rusev and Nikki winning (though I’m not looking forward of a month of Nikki pouring smoothies on Brie’s head).
I didn’t mind Bray’s interference, I thought the weird backwards noise chant thing was alright. I didn’t care for the smoke hologram though.
I thought Randy was particularly great last night. Too bad he had to lose to Cena.
Yeah, well, that’s what happens when you have nothing but non-title losses and segments of CRAZY CHICK happening.
At their best, I’d say AJ and Paige and a bunch of others are better. But in a constrained enviroment like RAW/PPV’s, Nikki’s more reliable. That makes me so sad, but it’s true. (FWIW, both matches were roughly equal to me, meh)
Yeah, that’s pretty much my thoughts on the matter as well.
Nikki is missing a golden opportunity if she doesn’t force Brie to wear an 18 seconds shirt.
the funniest thing I read all fucking week long! kudos, my friend, and thanks for the hysterical laugh.
@Johnny Slider Nikki/Brie was pretty much my overall match of the night (with only 3 others being matches I liked from the PPV: the main event (but I hated the finish and the stretcher stalling spot), Ziggler/Cesaro (but I hated Ziggler winning and winning that decisively) and Rusev/Show (but I hated Henry’s unnecessary teasing at the end))
while Paige/AJ was the match I wish I skipped the most. more than the Usos/Dust bros (which we saw like over 10 times in some form or another just recently), Miz/Sheamus (which we saw near 4/5 times lately) and Cena/Orton (which was as boring and paint by the numbers as it gets and we saw so, so, so, so, so many times before).
your talking about my arguable favourite and almost least favourite match of the night