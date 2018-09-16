WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 airs this Sunday, September 16, live on WWE Network. The cross-branded network special features two Hell in a Cell matches, as well as bouts for Raw and Smackdown’s Women’s and Tag Team Championships. Here’s the card as we know it, as of Friday morning.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Card:

1. Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman 2. Hell in a Cell Match: Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy 3. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse 4. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe 5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss 6. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch 7. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose 8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day

If you’d like to read our predictions and rundown of the entire card, click here. Otherwise, enjoy the (probably very good) show, and as always, remember to +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s Hell in a Cell open discussion thread so we can include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell column.