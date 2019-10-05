WWE Hell In A Cell 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 airs this Sunday live on WWE Network. The show, which hasn’t had much of a build thanks to Smackdown’s move to Fox and WWE’s upcoming return to Saudi Arabia, only has four announced matches on the card, with only three being announced before late on Friday night. Anything could happen.

Here’s the card as we know it, at least.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Card:

1. Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

2. Hell in a Cell Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

3. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all four matches.

Here’s what we think will happen at (what the) Hell in a Cell. Drop a comment in our comment section below to let us know who you think’s winning.