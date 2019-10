One of the most anticipated matches of WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 was Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks. It was set to be only the second women’s match to take place inside the cell (after Banks vs. Charlotte Flair on the 2016 iteration of the pay-per-view) and the feud between these women had already involved plenty of foreign objects. Plus, the winner would either be one of WWE’s most popular babyfaces in Lynch or one of its freshest heels in Banks.