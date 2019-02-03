WWE Announced Another Duo For The Women’s Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match

WWE

WWE will crown their first Women’s Tag Team Champions since 1989 at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 17. Six teams will face off in the actual Elimination Chamber in only the second-ever tag team match in the structure, and fans just found out a fourth.

Those keeping up with Monday Night Raw already saw The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) and the team of Nia Jax and Tamina win qualification matches to become contenders for these championships. Smackdown Live has not been having these matches, and instead saw Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville declare for the match backstage last Tuesday. The night of February 2, another duo from the blue brand, the IIconics, announced their participation in the match via WWE’s Twitter account.