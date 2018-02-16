WWE is reportedly interested in signing Rob Gronkowski if he’s willing to end his professional football career. The New England Patriots tight end is coming off a loss in Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and there’s speculation that Gronk might actually be considering retirement.
A concussion was the latest injury that hampered Gronkowski in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, and Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk reported that there was some talk that Gronkowski might be considering a life after football.
Gronkowski has appeared at WWE events before, including earlier this month when he was dissed by Jinder Mahal. He also helped friend Mojo Rawley during a match at WrestleMania last April.
They cant afford gronk. They proved with brock if you have a high value they can afford limited dates. They say rousey is full time but metlzer has already said its more a brock type deal. Gronk is making more money then wwe can pay him and he works 16 days a year 19 when they go to the superbowl. Mojo is a failed player so they could afford him. Gronk um not so much
Do you really think football players only work on game day?
I imagine he’d do it for nothing. He’s 28 and retiring from his job, he’ll do whatever he wants for fun.
Yeah… football players never practice or take care of their bodies…. :/
Fuck Gronkowski
Gronk would end up being this era’s Mongo McMichael.
Although hopefully he didn’t learn anything from his former tight end partner. That dude was a legit shooter.
What event did Jinder diss Gronk at earlier this month? All that hyperlink goes to is an article about Jinder tweeting at Gronk after the Pats lost the Super Bowl.
I hope they don’t sign him. I will stop watching if they sign that fucking meathead