WWE is reportedly interested in signing Rob Gronkowski if he’s willing to end his professional football career. The New England Patriots tight end is coming off a loss in Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and there’s speculation that Gronk might actually be considering retirement.

A concussion was the latest injury that hampered Gronkowski in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, and Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk reported that there was some talk that Gronkowski might be considering a life after football.

Gronkowski has appeared at WWE events before, including earlier this month when he was dissed by Jinder Mahal. He also helped friend Mojo Rawley during a match at WrestleMania last April.