WWE Teased An Intergender Match At A Live Event, But It’s Not Happening

After Nia Jax’s participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, we were all wondering what might come next for intergender wrestling in WWE. As of right now, it looks like the answer is that it’s not leading to much just yet.
You may have already heard that WWE advertised a match between Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax for a house show in Jonesboro Arkansas for later this month.
Who wants to see this?
Is Nia a face now?
Since her whole gimmick is being dominant, why would her first intergender match be against a guy who is bigger than her, especially when he isnt even considered a big guy?
They should do intergender matches but with lower mid card men who can work like Tyler Breeze or Mojo, Gentleman Jack etc. against women who can work but maybe don’t have much room to become an Alexa Bliss type champ like Ember, Cross, Sasha or Sonya. You’ll get great matches with believable booking that anyone who grew up with Mortal Kombat and Virtua Fighter would have literally no problem with.
“Men who can work…like Mojo.” Mojo?
Like I never understood the issue with this, wrestling is fake and I’ve been watching Kitana cut people’s heads off with a fan and Jade getting cut in half by Kung Lao all my life and as a young girl with older brothers it was awesome and felt inclusive.
@FlammableManimal Ambrose has like an inch on her and she is billed at 270, so I don’t think size is an issue. Nia’s gimmick has been flopping from face to heel at the whims of the company with no explanation, so I also don’t see that as a problem. As to your first question… Yeah that’s a good one haha. I don’t really like either of them, so I can’t answer that. Though i do like the idea of intergender matches done right, like LU has (mostly) accomplished.