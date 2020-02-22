WWE’s Japanese Performance Center Is Reportedly Coming This Year

The possibility of WWE starting an NXT Japan brand has been floating around for about a year, and the Wrestle Observer Newsletter has now reported that the company is planning on opening a Performance Center in the company later this year. According to Dave Meltzer in the WON, the announcement about WWE’s third PC should come around summertime.

Meltzer also writes that WWE “already reached out to Sen. Hiroshi Hase and Antonio Inoki about the political situation.” This probably refers to WWE trying to navigate setting up shop in Japan as an international company rather than something about wrestling politics. Inoki, who worked with WWE when the company had a relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling in the 1970s-80s and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, was a member of the Japanese National Diet from 1989-1995, and again from 2013-2019, when he retired from politics. Hase has never worked for WWE (but did wrestle in the U.S. for WCW) is currently part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet as the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, as well as an elected member of the Diet. Hase and Inoki’s most recent appearances in the wrestling world were at NJPW’s Tiger Hattori’s retirement as a referee earlier this week, Hase in person and Inoki via video message.