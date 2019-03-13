Asuka‘s status in WWE isn’t the clearest right now. Her win of the Smackdown Women’s Championship at TLC and defense against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble made it seem like maybe the streak-era badass was back, but lately she’s been the third most important person in the Fire and Desire breakup angle. With WrestleMania 35 weeks away, we still don’t know what last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble winner will be doing on WWE’s biggest show of the year.
Jim Ross Thinks WWE Is Underutilizing Asuka
Emily Pratt 03.13.19 2 hours ago
