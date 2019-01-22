John Cena Reportedly Injured, Might Not Compete In 2019 Royal Rumble

WWE Raw

Less than two hours before the January 21 episode of Monday Night Raw was set to begin, WWE released a video claiming that John Cena was injured last Monday and may not be able to wrestle in the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

BREAKING: @JohnCena's status for this Sunday's Men's #RoyalRumble Match is in question following an injury he suffered last week on #RAW. More details: https://t.co/VECZsMMlxu pic.twitter.com/y8cvolyU6a — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2019

After a tweet with a video of an in-universe WWE news report, the company’s next post included a video that focused on Drew McIntyre applying an ankle lock to Cena during the fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender to Brock Lesnar‘s Universal Championship. (Finn Balor ended up winning the match by pinning Cena, and therefore will wrestle Lesnar on the Royal Rumble PPV for the title.)