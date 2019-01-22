John Cena Reportedly Injured, Might Not Compete In 2019 Royal Rumble

Less than two hours before the January 21 episode of Monday Night Raw was set to begin, WWE released a video claiming that John Cena was injured last Monday and may not be able to wrestle in the 2019 Royal Rumble match.
After a tweet with a video of an in-universe WWE news report, the company’s next post included a video that focused on Drew McIntyre applying an ankle lock to Cena during the fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender to Brock Lesnar‘s Universal Championship. (Finn Balor ended up winning the match by pinning Cena, and therefore will wrestle Lesnar on the Royal Rumble PPV for the title.)
Worst case scenario he can always buy a front row ticket and just steal a spot. Curtis Axel has yet to be properly compensated for having his stolen years ago.
I was thinking that we’d be getting Drew/Cena at Mania.
His mussed up hair must have thrown off his balance. At any rate, he’ll come in at #29 and last for 30 seconds, thrown out by…let’s say…Apollo Crews.
I mean it’s not like he was winning The Rumble anyway, right?
…Right???
Big Ankle John
I hate to break Kayfabe, but you know that Cena started a movie yesterday and was never scheduled to be at the Rumble, right?