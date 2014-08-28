WWE Just Realized Who Ronda Rousey Is And They Want Her Bad

As you may recall, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and Pokémon Master Ronda Rousey made a guest appearance at WWE SummerSlam. All she did was sit in the front row with her fellow “Four Horsewomen” (MMA fighters Shayna Baszle, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) and get an in-cahoots hand signal from Stephanie McMahon during her ring entrance. She hung around long enough to take pictures with people and help Steph do her ALS Ice Bucket Challenge video, and that was that.
If you’ve been following Ronda’s UFC career, you’ll know that she’s so far above her competitors that she can defeat them in a single GIF. It’s embarrassing. She’s got a promising movie career on the horizon whether The Expendables 3 bombed or not, and aside from Cyborg showing up clean and monkeys flying out of my butt, trouncing Gina Carano is all she’s got left to do in WMMA. So what’s next? Jumping ship to WWE?
Yes, probably. Via D-Meltz at the Wrestling Observer:
From what I was told as far as WWE went, there were people in WWE who had talked about a Four Horsewomen thing at SummerSlam, but the ideas fell on deaf ears because the key people in WWE now know nothing about UFC, even though several of the wrestlers are huge fans and Natalya has trained with them. But now everyone knows them, and Stephanie, in particular … was talking them up and the feeling is Rousey will get an offer to do something.
The rub I guess is that sure, Ronda would kill these girls, too, but if things got bad enough they could just write someone to be her equal. UFC doesn’t really have that option. If Rousey’s got a love for the sport-entertainment and wants to go for it, the sky’s the limit. She’s got the look, the athleticism and the crossover appeal to instantly be the most over, popular and legit WWE Diva. And hey, if she wants to be a movie star while she’s doing it, WWE has no problems giving movie stars months or years off at a time and shuffling them right back into WrestleMania main-events.
Alicia Fox should probably stock up on Advil.
Ronda Rousey could do a great job of getting distracted by someone else’s music and being rolled up.
And the Eva Marie winning streak continues!
The cynic in me says WWE would find a way to fuck it up, but an angle featuring Rousey v Charlotte over the four horsemen/horsewomen naming rites or something like that would be money.
this idea is too amazing for WWE Creative to come up with on their own
… and now that you’ve articulated it, they won’t use it for fear of you suing them.
(Ask me about my theory that Scott Keith and the smart mark movement are to blame for WWE storylines sucking!)
So basically a femaie, super attractive version of Brock Lesnar? I think we all win that way.
Imagine how pissed y’all gonna be when Eva Marie squashes her in 40 seconds because Total Divas.
Pretty sure it wouldn’t work. I mean sure, maybe if AJ leaves as rumored Vince totally loses interest in the women’s division and Rousey’s the only star he’d want on top, but i have a lot of faith in the NXT women and I’m not sure having a killer like Rousey around bodes well for girls like Sasha or Summer. Hell, imagine Alexa gets good, do you see her as a Woman’s Champion as long as Rousey’s around?
Sure, because after 6 months Ronda will voluntarily give up the Diva’s title to pursue the IC title. She’ll pin Bad News Barrett clean at Wrestlemania.
I’m of the same opinion.
some things could be very good when we wish for them and dream about them in out minds, but they could also be pretty much unnecessary.
Ronda Rousey vs AJ Lee vs Paige vs Natalya for the Divas Championship at Wrestlemania 31
And you nutcases will demand Paige win because shes a better wrestler. I can see it now. DBry over Lesnar and Paige over Rousey on the same night eh? Then the world explodes.
I exclude myself from the nutcases as any of the four winning will light my world on fire.
You’re trying a little too hard, Wack. The only one of the six you mentioned that I wouldn’t be happy with is Nattie.
This could work amazingly. I think they even have the option to have her crossover and wrestle guys. She could be a BA monster Diva.
Doesn’t that make the other girls look like garbage? Who cares about Paige being “the anti-diva” tough badass if Rousey one-up’s her and knocks around the guys?
I understand what you’re saying but you could also have a situation in which she is a big time monster as Brock is now that needs to be defeated. I think it could work and still not hurt the appearance of the other divas.
AND, if WWE brings in the rest of the Horsewomen, it can lead to an opposing stable of AJ, Paige, Naomi and (pick one of Natalya, Emma, or Charlotte) as the Divas Who Don’t Trust Each Other But Have to Defend Against the Invaders.
Actually, have the fourth be Charlotte, but she leaves to be the Horsewomen’s “man on the inside,” meaning that the WWE Divas have to call on the one woman who’s been able to learn from multiple beatdowns from Charlotte, and would never ever ever betray her friends- Bayley.
. . . . which means that it’ll be a team of the Bellas, Summer and Natalya. Because Total Divas.
I might actually care about the girls if this happens, that is beautiful Keith.
@Rooney: extra bonus points if Ronda uses the old Horsemen theme:
[www.youtube.com]
The only problem here is that there’s no way you CAN write this story as anything other than “ex-UFC murderchampion comes to WWE, takes belt off the broken corpse of current champion, makes everyone shit their pants,” and they’re already doing that exact story with Brock so it’s just going to look like a copy-paste job. The only way to run it is to throw her in with Heyman and Brock and start an ex-MMA super-faction.
…
wait that’s an amazing idea
Brock, Josh Barnett, Tom Lawlor, the 4 Horsewomen are the NEW Dangerous Alliance.
/makes blood sacrifice to the eldritch god of wrestling (Terry Funk)
Pretty much, with one major difference: Brock used to be a pro wrestler before he competed (really successfully) in MMA, so when Brock loses to Bryan or Reigns or Cena or whoever, at least he has a history of pro wrestling that we can be falled back on. Brock was sold as dominant and nigh unbeatable before he ever became UFC Champ so he could have never been one at all and still been sold much the way he is now. He lost back then too so he can be beaten in pro wrestling context.
Rousey has no such history in Pro Wrestling, she’s only been a dominant shiot fighter. How’s anyone gonna believe Charlotte planting her face from 2 feet up gets a pin on her?
Led by Dan Severn
hells yes dan severn
@LBCS My friend and I were JUST talking about how fucking epic it would be to have an ex-MMA faction led by Heyman but having Severn as their “Taskmaster” or spiritual guide. Him and Heyman analyzing a match at ringside only to shake hands after one of their stable members win a match would be the visual we all need right now.
That woman is frightening and attractive all at the same time.
Sounds good but she would smash all the Divas. Unless they bred a new one to be her nemesis or brought back Kharma Im not sure it would work. But it would be entertaining and isn’t that “whats best for business”.
The idea of her wrestling the other divas would be hard to see. I mean maybe if she wasnt a “real” Superperson (looking at you Cena) it wouldnt be a big deal. But when she can honestly trounce any of the divas she’d wrestle, the idea of her losing would be pretty stupid. And that ends any hope of kayfabe competition which is the point of wrestling, right?
Hate to say it, but I agree. Probably not about Lesnar (he has a history in pro wrestling (losing in it) that gives context to losses now), but idea of bring a shoot killer fighter to compete like Rousey in seems like a great way to bury your other women.
Easy enough to have someone’s manager hit her with a cast/sledgehammer/chair/etc when the ref is distracted. One finisher later and Ronda is still protected but has to chase the belt again.
Is this your first week watching WWE?
maybe they could bring in whoever beat her in judo at the olympics
That’s the problem, Lob Mob. Anybody who could conceivably beat Rousey is an outside talent and, like herself, one who likely won’t stick around. It’s like “Hey Paige, hey AJ, hey Bayley, thanks for giving your life and your dreams to become a good pro wrestler, but since you don’t know how to really fight you can fuck right off while we give all your time to these other girls whose priorities weren’t that.”
Basically, why give pretend fighting time to a bunch of real fighters who may nott even be good at pretend fighting when you’ve got good dedicated pretend fighters in your ranks waiting for the opportunity to prove themselves?
@Mechakisc But even if she lost that way… she still wouldnt/shouldnt have any problem going back through. So what do you do? Keep having her lose from cheap shots?
Another problem I see with the divas, is that how many look like they could take her? And this isnt insulting but few, maybe Charlotte or Nattie, have the muscle mass to theoretically take hits from Rousey for long. Or take Paige, she is a submission specialist?, but do you think that Rousey couldnt power out of her holds?
Just bring back Kharma. Done.
“the ideas fell on deaf ears because the key people in WWE now know nothing about UFC, even though several of the wrestlers are huge fans and Natalya has trained with them”
I know there was that whole thing about HHH saying WWE and UFC are completely different, but holy shit, HOW DO YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT UFC WHEN YOUR MAIN EVENT FEATURED A FORMER UFC CHAMPION, BLUGGGGGH.
Lesnar did use to wrestle for WWE. It’s not like they brought in Cain Velasquez to beat John Cena in the main event (of the evening) of Summerslam.
Yeah, but 90% of Brock Lesnar is “former MMA guy”. He wears the gloves, he wears board shorts covered in sponsors. If he was wearing trunks and elbow/knee pads, I’d be like whatevs, but pretty much the only thing of Brock’s first WWE run that’s still around is the F-5.
Well, that and 16 german suplexes.
But yeah, I get it, it is pretty weird that WWE has little concept of their biggest competitor next to MNF, especially when their champion had a fruitful run there and bases his current persona on it.
Nah, hopefully the acting bug bites her.
If you brought in Rousey, the move would be to kind of do the Chyna thing with her. Have her destroy the women and want to face the men.
Great, now I have Chyna’s goofy “Don’t treat me like a woman, don’t treat me like a man” theme stuck in my head
Ninth Wonder of the World! When I was at a Raw house show in Belfast during the Wrestlemania tour last year, the fans chanted we want Chyna during the Kaitlyn/Tamina match.
DAMN! That comment was a reply to ShowUmLine and TheFakeMSol.
Rousey losing a worked match could easily be explained (in kayfabe terms) by the fact she’s never faced anyone who is trained to pick people up and slam them down repeatedly, etc. You can apply any wrestling moves that aren’t really crossoverable (it’s a word) with MMA.
Either that or you just rehire Kharma and let them go at it.
Any wrestling move that is legit usable is used in MMA though.
I want Ronda Rousey bad too WWE so get in line!
4 Horsewomen & Charlotte vs Bailey Squadron (Bailey, Paige, AJ, EMMA, Sasha), at Wargames!
I can get behind this. Rousey has been dominating the Divas on my WWE Universe on WWE 2k14 for months. So, yeah, I think she’s ready
WM31 Rousey vs. Rice.
She would end up jobbing clean to Stephanie at some point.
Her character could work only as a heel, not a bubbly babyface. stephanie says SIC EM Ronda! and armbars commence.
Could she do an armbar though? Her signature move is a throw away wwe move?
Uhhh, didn’t Alberto Del Rio use that as his finisher his entire career with WWE (mainly because he was an MMA fighter)?
Easy, don’t make her a wrestler. She’ll be an attraction. Have her do what Brock was doing before he became champ. Raise hell, raise ratings! We don’t need to fit her in the mix. And anyway, after Summerslam, you could say the same about Brock.
I’m not sure about Ronda becoming a wrestler. Maybe a guest enforcer but not a full time performer. Even though the WWE could write someone to be her ‘equal’ I just simply wouldn’t be able to buy into it even a little bit.